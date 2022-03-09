Local Living: Shamrock Parade in downtown Lexington Saturday, Soiree on State returns to Cayce next month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce’s Soiree on State is returning next month! On Saturday April 23, the family can enjoy live music, get their faces painted, play in bounce houses and explore dozens of food and art vendors. Soiree on State will be from 2-8 p.m. along State Street, from Poplar Avenue to Railroad Street. Interested vendors can apply now on the City of Cayce’s website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Blowfish are bringing the luck of the Irish this weekend at the 7th Annual Shamrock Parade. It starts at 2 p.m. in downtown Lexington this Saturday, March 12. You can enjoy parade floats, Irish dancers, live music and so much more at the family fun event. Road closures on Main Street and around downtown Lexington are expected to start around noon, so make sure to use an alternate route.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– March is Sleep Awareness Month. Between spring daylight saving time and losing an hour of sleep this weekend, health experts are giving us some tips to help you fall asleep and stay asleep if you’re having trouble counting sheep. ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan has the details.