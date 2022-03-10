SC Congressman wants to keep federal government from tracking guns

Gun control advocates say firearm registration systems help curb illegal gun activity

Columbia, SC (WPDE) — One South Carolina Congressman does not want the federal government tracking firearms sales.

Congressman Tom Rice sponsored the “No Retaining Every Gun In A System” that restricts your rights act along with 40 other Republicans.

The bill would direct the ATF to delete all existing firearm transaction records in their systems, ensuring the federal government does not build a federal firearms registry.

According to gun control advocates at the Gifford’s Law Center, firearm registration systems are a useful method of curbing illegal gun activity and encouraging responsible gun practices.