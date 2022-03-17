Tee off with an organization creating adaptive golf opportunities for Vets

Tyler Ryan learns more about Range Fore Hope from the Founder

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – It is no shock that golf, especially here in South Carolina, is a very popular sport, that requires skill, patience, and at least in my case, a ton of luck.

According to Range Fore Hope Founder Alvin King, however, there is no requirement that you have two legs, two arms, or frankly anything else that one might initially think would hinder a would be scratch golfer. In 2018, the retired US Army First Sergeant founded the King Fore A Day Golf Tournament to help support South Carolina based Veteran programs that combat the impacts of PTSD within our Heroes, and concept for Range For Hope was born.

The 501(c)3 organization has partnered with various golf clubs and other agencies to provide golfing opportunities, training, and more to Veterans and their families who have been impacted by a disability, both physical and those who deal with the impacts of PTSD.

On Monday, March 21, Cobblestone Park Golf Club is hosting the first-ever Fairways to Freedom charity golf tournament, raising funds to establish an adaptive golf program at Cobblestone Park Golf Club.

For more information about the event and Range Fore Hope, click HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook