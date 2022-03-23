Governor McMaster declares March as American Red Cross Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s official for the state of South Carolina, March is American Red Cross Month.

“Everyone may not appreciate something but nobody doesn’t appreciate the Red Cross,” says Governor Henry McMaster:

According to Red Cross, last year it supported 1,600 disasters across the state, distributed over $1.2 million in financial aid, and saved 106 lives with its home fire campaign. Red Cross Regional Chief Executive Director Rod Tolbert accepted the honor and turned the attention to the top disasters in the state: house fires. He says South Carolina is up by 28% from last year.

“The key part of that is we have what we call our Disaster Action Teams and right now we are in a critical need for people to volunteer and support our Disaster Action Teams. These are people who are going out 1 and 2 o’clock in the morning to an apartment fire, to a house fire to provide the necessary support and services to our citizens in their darkest hour,” says Tolbert.

Governor McMaster calling it a service that shouldn’t be taken lightly. He encourages people to donate.“You hear the expression of the ‘life blood of the community’. Well this is literally the life of the community, we know that without blood the human body can not survive. And when a disaster hits when blood supply is running low that’s when we really have trouble. So we don’t want that day to come and the way to stall that day is to have people giving blood. There is no way around it.”

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, the Red Cross says don’t wait your help is needed today.