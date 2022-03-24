Professional wrestling returns to the Midlands, along with a local champ

Tyler Ryan catches up with Paul Wight to chat about the Pro wrestling event coming to the CLA

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The recently formed All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is making it’s debut in Columbia, and a familiar face will be in the house.

South Carolina native Paul Wight, along with a cadre of professional wrestlers, many of which are very familiar to fans will be at the Colonial Life Arena on Wednesday, Marth 30 for the “Dynamite / Rampage” tour.

Wight, who has been a professional wrestler for several decades, spent many years with the WWE, wrestling under the name “Big Show.” During his career, he has won multiple titles, and appeared and many moves and television shows, including his own show on Netflix, called “The Big Show Show.”

AEW was formed in 2019, and has continued to build an impressive roster of very well known wrestlers, and a stable of new athletes.

You can get ticket information for Wednesday’s event HERE.

