Richland County Councilman Walker says he won’t seek re-election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a letter posted Thursday, Richland County Councilman Joe Walker III said he will not seek re-election this year. Officials say Walker, who currently represents District 6, was elected into the position in 2018.

“It is with a great deal of humility and sincere appreciation that I want to thank you for electing me to represent you on Richland County Council for the past four years,” Walker wrote. “Next to serving my country, it has been an incredible honor and privilege to represent and protect your interests on Council.”

During his tenure, Walker worked on a variety of projects including advocating for the construction of a new 911 operations center and Department of Social Services facility.

You can read the full letter on Richland County’s website.

Walker’s term on county council will end in December.