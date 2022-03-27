The Oscars Live Sunday on ABC: inside look

ABC COLUMBIA- You can catch the 94th annual Academy Awards Sunday Night at 8pm on ABC Columbia.

According to ABC, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the event.

The Oscars 2022 will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide SUNDAY MAR 27 8e/5p.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform this year’s nominated songs on The Oscars 2022, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today.

