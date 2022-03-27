The Oscars Live Sunday on ABC: inside look

The Oscars are on ABC Columbia Sunday 8pm
ABC News,

Oscar's PerfromancesABC COLUMBIA- You can catch the 94th annual Academy Awards Sunday Night at 8pm on ABC Columbia.

According to ABC, Regina HallAmy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the event.

The Oscars 2022 will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide SUNDAY MAR 27 8e/5p.

BeyoncéBillie Eilish and FINNEASReba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will perform this year’s nominated songs on The Oscars 2022show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced today.

 

“The Oscars” will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on SUNDAY MARCH 27 8e/5p. This year’s Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

