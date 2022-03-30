Midlands Gives Spotlight: Webgyrlz Code
Tyler Ryan learns about an organization focused on educating and empowering girls and women to join tech
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Midlands Gives, the annual day of giving is May 2, where over 500 non-profits are put into the spotlight for a community wide day of giving.
One of the non-profits hoping to benefit by the generosity of others is a small organization called Webgyrlz Code.
According to Founder Sambi Broome, Webgyrlz Code was founded in 2014, with the hope of getting more girls and women involved in the tech, an industry historically dominated by men. Broome says that the mission is to educate and empower young girls and women to go into computer science and code careers.
Broome says that the organization is primarily made up of volunteers, but the monies they raise each year go to scholarships to fulfill their mission.
You can learn more about Webgyrlz Code HERE.
nonprofits. Learn more about www.MidlandsGives.org