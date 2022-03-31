Local Living: Taste of Lake Murray event, 87th Carolina Cup races into Camden this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are heading to Broadway, but you don’t have to go far. Disney’s “The Lion King” is underway at the Koger Center now through April 3. It will feature music by Tony award winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. You can get your tickets online at kogercenterforthearts.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This Thursday, you can sample tasty treats at the annual Taste of Lake Murray. A host of restaurants, drinks and music are all part of the event which kicks off at 6 p.m.

The Taste of Lake Murray is a fundraiser for the July 4 fireworks show at the lake. The event is Thursday at the Double Tree by Hilton off I-20 at Bush River Road.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still looking for plans this weekend, why not head to Camden? The 87th Carolina Cup is racing its way into town this Saturday! ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan tell us what we can expect at the state’s largest horse race.