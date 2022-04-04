Consumer News: Where prices at the pump stand in the Midlands and across the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prices at the pumps are seeing some relief tonight in the Midlands. GasBuddy says prices in Columbia are down nearly 13 cents in the past week, but only 4 cents from a month ago. The average price for a gallon of gas now at $3.71 in Columbia. On April 4, 2020, less than one month after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, gas prices were $1.53 per gallon. The national average for gas now sits at $4.17, up more than a quarter from a month ago.

ABC NEWS– It’s not just gas. Food prices are continuously on the rise. With inflation reaching a 40 year high, many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, gas and rent. There is one bright spot for the economy. More than 431,000 jobs were added last month, and the national unemployment rate is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. ABC’s Alex Presha has the details.