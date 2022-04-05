Severe weather advisories in place for parts of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of South Carolina and Georgia until 9 p.m.
Much of the Midlands falls into this area under the tornado watch. NWS says a few tornadoes are likely to occur in the area with scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph and possible isolated hail.
NWS confirmed a tornado in Allendale County which is moving northeast towards Bamberg County. A tornado warning has been issued in the area, stretching into Rowesville.
In Bamberg County and Orangeburg County, officials say there are two thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Residents in those areas are advised to head to a safe place and report and damage.