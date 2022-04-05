Severe weather advisories in place for parts of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of South Carolina and Georgia until 9 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/tOdbbrxkPI — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 5, 2022

Much of the Midlands falls into this area under the tornado watch. NWS says a few tornadoes are likely to occur in the area with scattered wind gusts up to 75 mph and possible isolated hail.

There are various watches and warning around the Midlands – here is the local radar – Parts of NEWBERRY COUNTY are under a Tornado Warning. Please make sure your LOCATION SERVICES ARE TURNED ON. @abccolumbia @tylerryan pic.twitter.com/VgS1CrZA2C — ABC Columbia (@abc_columbia) April 5, 2022

NWS confirmed a tornado in Allendale County which is moving northeast towards Bamberg County. A tornado warning has been issued in the area, stretching into Rowesville.

A confirmed #tornado located in Allendale county is moving northeast into Bamberg County. A Tornado Warning is now in effect. Take cover now if you are in the path of this dangerous thunderstorm! #SCWx #CAEWx pic.twitter.com/dFNz2zzlXE — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 5, 2022

In Bamberg County and Orangeburg County, officials say there are two thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Residents in those areas are advised to head to a safe place and report and damage.