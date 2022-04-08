SCDC: Some Broad River CI inmates face charges for Thursday incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections says some inmates are facing charges for an incident at Broad River Correctional Institution on Thursday.

Authorities say a security team entered a dorm looking for an inmate, when a group of other inmates carrying homemade weapons blocked their path. Officials say the security team called for reinforcements while the warden called for the inmates to return to their cells. Most did, while others filled trash cans with water, flooded the floors and set off fire extinguishers.

Broad River officials say the unit was secured in about an hour, and no officers or inmates were injured.