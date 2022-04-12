Local Living: Elton John performing at CLA, Columbia Animal Shelter offering limited time free adoptions and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to lace up your running shoes for the “Easter Dash” race this weekend. The event is this Saturday, April 16, rain or shine. The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m., with the Cottontail Youth Run getting underway at 9:15 a.m. The race starts at the corner of Trenholm Road and Forest Drive. There will also be a costume contest for the best dressed Easter Bunny, and the winner gets $100. The 5K walk/run is $35 and includes a T-shirt. The youth run is $20.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to put a little spring in your step with a new four-legged friend this month. The Columbia Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions now during their “Spring Fling” through April 16. If you’re interested in adopting, you can visit the Columbia Animal Shelter located at 127 Humane Lane.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– When is the last time you’ve updated your resume? You might need to put it on the calendar before the Fort Jackson job fair this week. Veterans, the military community and the public are invited to apply for the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Hiring Fair this Thursday at 10 a.m. It will be at the State Department of Veteran’s Affairs Headquarters. All available jobs are offering $15-30 per hour. You can apply online at usajobs.gov.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Music icon Elton John is coming to the Midlands! The musical legend is finally having his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour after it was originally postponed back in 2020 because of the pandemic. All tickets purchased for the original date are still valid. The concert is next Wednesday, April 20 at Colonial Life Arena. You can get tickets now at ticketmaster.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Harlem Globetrotters are dribbling into Colonial Life Arena this Thursday for their “Spread Game Tour.” ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan spoke with one Globetrotter about the upcoming show and what fans can expect this year.