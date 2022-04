Millions of people are traveling for the holiday weekend

Travelers do not appear deterred by the high price of gas, airfare, or new COVID concerns

(ABC News) — Millions of people are on the move for the start of the long holiday weekend.

Travelers taking to the skies and the roads for Easter and Passover, despite high gas prices, rising air fares, and renewed concern about COVID.

ABC’s Gio Benitez has the details.