The Earth is Not a Perfect Sphere – Here’s Why

When we look at pictures from space, it appears that the earth is perfectly round from every angle. But that’s not actually the case. The earth is fatter at the equator. That is, if you measured the circumference of the earth around the equator and compare that with the circumference of the earth going from the north pole, to the south pole, and then back to the north pole, you’d find that the circumference at the equator is roughly 27 miles longer. Why? As the earth spins on its axis (the axis being a straight line from the north pole to the south pole, that runs through the middle of the earth), there’s a lot more mass at the equator than near the poles. So that mass gets pushed out to the sides causing the equator to bulge out a bit.