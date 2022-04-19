Governor McMaster on Panthers’ decision to to terminate construction agreement in Rock Hill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Carolina Panther’s Owner David Tepper’s LLC says they’re terminating the construction agreement for the Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill. The announcement comes after construction was paused at the team’s new headquarters and facility at the beginning of March.

The statement reads, “Despite our persistent efforts throughout 2021, the City of Rock Hill failed to issue the bonds or provide the funding for the public infrastructure for the project.”

Governor Henry McMaster released a statement Tuesday.

He says ” Today’s announcement by the Panthers is a disappointment, as we had hoped they would be a part of South Carolina’s record breaking, booming economy. In 2021, we broke a decade’s worth of records for job recruitment, investment, and expansion, announcing 18,000 new jobs and $5.6 billion in capital investment. And our state government’s finances are in the strongest condition ever, with the largest budget surpluses, the largest rainy-day reserves, and the lowest debt in our history. South Carolina is winning, and we intend to keep winning. The best is yet to come!”