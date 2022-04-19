MIDLANDS GIVES SPOTLIGHT: Carolina Wildlife

Tyler Ryan learns about the mission of Carolina Wildlife, and how they help natures wildlife return to the wild

Since 1989, Carolina Wildlife has been dedicated to the medical care, and a return to the the great outdoors, wildlife in the Palmetto State. According to Executive Director Janie Lauve, the organization started in a garage, treating the number of squirrels who were “falling from trees,” after Hurricane Hugo. Lauve says that the first year, they treated about 100 animals, but fast-forward a little over forty years, and the 501(c)(3) group has rehabilitated over 55,000 animals from 200 species.

Carolina Wildlife specifically treats non-domesticated animals who are inured in the wild, from the littlest of squirrels to much larger creatures.

The group also offers education, wildlife outreach, summer camps, and much more. There are also volunteer opportunities with Carolina Wildlife. Lauve says that the money that is raised during Midlands Gives, and throughout the year goes directly to the treatment of the wild animals that they work to rehabilitate and return to their natural habitat.

You can learn more about the Carolina Wildlife mission and how to help HERE.



Midlands Gives Day is an 18-hour online giving challenge that celebrates philanthropy in the Midlands and provides residents a chance to invest for impact by supporting local nonprofits. Learn more about www.MidlandsGives.org

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook