UPDATE: Missing man from Sumter County found safe

Alex “King” Brailsford Alex "King" Brailsford Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2012 BMW 528i NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE. 2012 BMW 528i Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Brailsford has been located, and he is safe.

ORIGINAL POST (4/22/2022 1:49 p.m.)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies are looking for a missing man. Investigators say 36-year-old Alex Brailsford was last seen leaving Lakeside Drive in Sumter. Authorities say he has medical and mental health conditions.

Officials say Brailsford, who may go by the nickname “King,” was seen driving a dark gray 2012 BMW 528i with license plate “VBA 799.” He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with an “M” on the back, blue jeans, a lime green jacket with a red stripe and a black cap.

Brailsford is 5’11” tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where he is, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.