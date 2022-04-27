Local Living: National Drug Take Back Day, check out the Symphony League’s “Bratwust, Beethoven and Biergarten” event and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have a chance to get rid of unused or unwanted medications this weekend. Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration say medications can present a danger in a home with small children or if discarded improperly. For a drug take back location near you, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Symphony League is holding a fundraising benefit concert this Saturday in Columbia to benefit the South Carolina Philharmonic. The “Bratwurst, Beethoven and Biergarten” event is paring german food, along with wine and beer, with the sounds of a string quartet playing some of Beethoven’s greatest hits. It’ll be at the Palmetto Club on Sumter Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $100 per person, and you can get yours on the Philharmonic website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sweet potato lovers are in for a treat this weekend at the Lower Richland Sweet Potato Festival. The festival kicks off with a parade in Hopkins this Saturday at 11 a.m.

They’ll have dancers, live bands, family-friendly games and carnival rides too! There will also be food and craft vendors. ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson will be hosting the event, and admission is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Central Carolina Community Foundation helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations each year. This year, the foundation’s Midlands Gives Day returns on May 3. It’s an 18 hour giving challenge that will support 546 nonprofits in the 11 county region that it serves. Last year, Midlands Gives Day raised more than 3 million through more than 21,000 individual gifts.