DEA Drug Take Back Day this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement agencies across the state are encouraging South Carolinians to participate in Drug Take Back Day this weekend. It’s a chance for residents to safely get rid of their unwanted and unused medications to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Last October, South Carolinians dropped off more than 9,600 pounds of prescription drugs and other materials, like vaping devices and cartridges. The event starts on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m.

Make sure your #Saturday plans include safely and properly disposing of your unneeded medications at #TakeBackDay. Collection locations open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time nationwide April 30! Find a location near you ➡️ https://t.co/LLOvcaS8hp pic.twitter.com/k4azCKOBgQ — DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) April 27, 2022

Several local law enforcement agencies are participating. You can drop off unused prescription drugs with the following agencies:

Columbia Police Department 1 Justice Square

Richland County Sheriff’s Department 5623 Two Notch Road

Sumter Police Department 355 N. Lafayette Drive

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Edisto Drive Piggly Wiggly Regional Medical Center

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office 550 Wilson Road

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office 821 Ridgeway Road



To find a site near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov.