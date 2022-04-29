Columbia-Richland FD helping fight kids cancer at Fire Truck Pull downtown
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia firefighters are pulling more than their weight for the Fire Truck Pull event to help kids with cancer. It starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. on Lady Street, and teams will compete to see who can pull their toy fire truck the fastest.
All proceeds will benefit the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer $1.2 million endowment to the Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.
You can register your team at curingkidscancer.org.