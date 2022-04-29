Columbia-Richland FD helping fight kids cancer at Fire Truck Pull downtown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia firefighters are pulling more than their weight for the Fire Truck Pull event to help kids with cancer. It starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. on Lady Street, and teams will compete to see who can pull their toy fire truck the fastest.

All proceeds will benefit the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer $1.2 million endowment to the Children’s Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

We're less than two days to the IN PERSON RETURN of the annual Firetruck Pull to benefit @curingcancer !! We can't wait to see everyone in downtown Columbia this Saturday April 30 as teams roll up their sleeves to pull for cures 🚒🚒 More here: https://t.co/9PkU271k5q pic.twitter.com/ASDZ4fdhSC — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) April 29, 2022

You can register your team at curingkidscancer.org.