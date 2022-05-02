Lexington Police cruiser struck, damaged by oncoming car

Image: Lexington PD

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department spent part of the morning responding to, and assisting at the scene of a collision and shortly after tending to a crash involving one of their own police cruiser at the same site.

Lexington Police say they responded to an accident Monday morning that took place along West Main Street. While law enforcement officers were at the scene of the first crash, police say another vehicle slammed into a Lexington Police cruiser that was parked at the same location.

Police say both cars sustained minor damage as a result of the crash. No injuries were reported.

Lexington PD tell us this is a perfect example of something they say many of us see all too often, “distracted drivers who are not alert to changing roads conditions”.