Local Living: State Museum opening its doors after hours for lunar eclipse, Battle of the Badges Blood Drive later this month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is inviting you to enjoy a one-of-a-kind night to watch a lunar eclipse! On Sunday, May 15 through the early hours of Monday, May 16, a lunar eclipse will be visible in Columbia’s night sky, and the museum is opening its doors after-hours to watch the event. The lunar eclipse will begin around 10:30 p.m., and guests will be able to see the “blood moon” turn a dark red color as it travels through the earth’s shadow. You can get your tickets now by visiting scmuseum.org/events/lunar-eclipse-night.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Time to roll up your sleeves. You can join local law enforcement and firefighters give the gift of life in the “Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.” It takes place May 27 from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. You can visit either the Richland County Decker Center or the Charles Drew Wellness Center. Columbia Police, Columbia Fire, and Richland County deputies are issuing a challenge for blood donations. You are asked to donate and vote for your favorite team. You can register at redcrossblood.org.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Riverbanks Zoo and Garden invites runners to “take strides” for wildlife conservation. The 7th annual Riverbanks Run is this Saturday, May 7, starting at roughly 7:15 a.m. The 5k route will wind through the park’s back roads, cross the Saluda River, then pass some of the zoo’s most popular animal habitats. Participants must register in advance, online the Riverbanks Zoo’s website. General admission is $45, and all proceeds will help support ongoing wildlife conservation and education efforts at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Also happening this weekend is the 11th annual Wine Walk at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. The event starts this Saturday at 6 p.m., and goes until 10. Tickets are $35 or $40 at the door, and includes music, a variety of wine tastings, and a commemorative wine glass. There will also be food vendors at the amphitheater. Everyone attending must be 21-years-old and have a valid ID to enter.