OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE: SC lawmakers and leaders speak on possible change to landmark court decision

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A leaked draft of a majority opinion by the United States Supreme Court has politicians nationwide speaking for and against it.

This opinion states that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade that federally protects abortion rights.

“When a woman is pregnant, there is a life inside of her womb. There is a human, an unborn human. If the government is to have any purpose, it’s to protect life,” said Sen. Larry Grooms, a Republican from Bonneau. “We will protect life here in South Carolina.”

One of the Democratic candidates for governor, Joe Cunningham, disagrees.

“This is big government at its worst,” Cunningham said.

He says the ban on Roe v. Wade is more about women’s rights than protecting unborn life.

“I find it unconscionable. For the first time in our nation’s history, our daughters are poised to have fewer rights than their daughters and their grandmothers,” Cunningham said. “This is an attack on personal liberty. This is an attack of privacy. This is an attack on women’s ability to control their own bodies.”

According to CDC data, since Roe v. Wade, there have been more than 60 million abortions performed in the United States.

“There’s a downside to that type of geocide. 60 million lives that have never breathed. 60 million dreams that have never been dreamt. 60 million hopes, fears, love that will never occur because of a flawed decision,” Grooms said.

The senator says that overturning the decision that protects abortion rights is long overdue.

“I’m thrilled to death that once again this nation will realize that life is important and should be protected,” Grooms said.

A member of the group South Carolina United for Justice and Equality says an overturn would not protect life.

“Abortion bans will only harm South Carolinians and potentially lead to more deaths that could have been prevented,” said Melissa Moore, member of South Carolina for Justice and Equality. “They do this in the name of life but it really works against what they say they’re all about.”

Cunningham says that if elected governor, he would veto any abortion ban passed by state lawmakers.

“I trust women to make decisions about their own bodies while Henry McMaster does not,” he said.

McMaster signed a Fetal Heartbeat Bill last year that was blocked in federal court. While speaking against the leak of the Supreme Court draft, he says that the highest court going back on the Roe v. Wade decision is what he wants to see done.

“I’d be very pleased with it. The more we can protect life in South Carolina, the better it will be for everybody involved,” McMaster said. “We have laws we have passed that are a lot better than other states and certainly a lot better than Roe against Wade.”

Last year, Governor Henry McMaster signed a Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law which outlaws abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected in the womb. It would make the person who performs an abortion guilty of a felony. That bill was blocked by a federal court but has the support of 21 other states.