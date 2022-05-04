Air National Guard brigade departs from McEntire base for European mission

EASTOVER, SC (WOLO) — National Guard members deployed for Europe Wednesday morning at the McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Members of the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade said goodbye to their loved ones in preparations for a mission in Germany.

“The soldiers are very well trained, well resourced and they are prepared to execute their mission. Without the support they receive from their employers, community and families, they would not be able to perform to their highest degree,” said Col. John Wilson, 678th Brigade Commander.

“We know it’s not easy kissing your loved ones goodbye and sending them into harm’s way. The missed anniversaries, birthdays, first steps and special occasions,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Whorley, 263rd AAMDC Deputy Commander.

The 678th Brigade has been trained in medical preparedness and cyber security to perform its mission.

“This is a normal deployment,” Wilson said. “This is actually the seventh iteration of an air defense artillery brigade from the National Guard deploying to Europe to perform this essential function.”

So what exactly will they be doing?

“So it actually provides command and control for the air and missile defense units who are providing defense of critical assets in the theater,” Wilson said.

While technology has changed over the years, Colonel Wilson says the function of the soldier remains the same and every soldier plays a role.

“Every individual is important and their contributions to the team,” the colonel said. “It really is a team mission.”

Even while being supportive, their families back home will miss a large part of their lives.

“I’m sure you’re feeling a little anxiety. Rest assured that’s normal,” Wholey said. “They are in good hands, well trained, prepared and resilient.”