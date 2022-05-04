CPD announces arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in October
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in October was arrested in Spartanburg. Police say the arrest of John Washington Jr. came after they received a tip from Crimestoppers about his location.
According to police, he’s accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on Pelham Drive on October 1, 2021, making threats while armed with a sharp knife and sexually assaulting her. Police say he is also accused of stealing the woman’s 2015 Nissan Altima.
The Columbia Police Department thanks the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for helping find Washington.