CPD announces arrest of man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in October

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in October was arrested in Spartanburg. Police say the arrest of John Washington Jr. came after they received a tip from Crimestoppers about his location.

Criminal sexual conduct suspect John Washington has been arrested in Spartanburg after #ColumbiaPDSC received a #Crimestoppers tip on his whereabouts. Thank you @USMarshalsHQ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force & Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for assisting us. pic.twitter.com/50pMMiEq0B — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 4, 2022

According to police, he’s accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on Pelham Drive on October 1, 2021, making threats while armed with a sharp knife and sexually assaulting her. Police say he is also accused of stealing the woman’s 2015 Nissan Altima.

The Columbia Police Department thanks the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Task Force and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for helping find Washington.