SCDOR: Richland County tax preparer accused of making false returns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, a Columbia tax preparer was arrested Wednesday, charged with 19 counts of willfully making or assisting in false or fraudulent returns.

Investigators say 49-year-old Shervonne Simmons is accused of preparing false returns for nine taxpayers from 2017-2020. Officials say a total income of $402,469 was reported when it should have been $758,064. Investigators say the returns had fraudulent deductions which resulted in the state losing $24,494 in tax loss.

According to investigators, none of the taxpayers had knowledge of the fraudulent deductions.

If convicted, authorities say Simmons faces up to five years in prison or a $500 fine for each count. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.