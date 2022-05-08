Deadly hit-and-run suspect denied bond

(Source: RCSD)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian on Fairfield Road is now in jail.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Fairfield Road and Eisenhower Drive around 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th. Police received reports of shots fired and arrived on scene to find that several people were hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver left the roadway, striking pedestrians who were gathered for an event, one female was deceased at the scene and two others were treated at a local hospital for the injuries they sustained after being struck.