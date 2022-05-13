Red Cross receives two new blood transportation vehicles donated by Jim Hudson Automotive Group

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It will be easier for the American Red Cross to deliver blood donations and reach people in the community.

Friday Jim Hudson Automotive Group donated two new blood transportation vehicles to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says the two Dodge Promaster 3000s will be used for the transportation of lifesaving blood products. The Red Cross says the gift highlights the importance of supporting local communities and those in need across the country.

“Thanks to the generous support of Jim Hudson Automotive Group, we’ve been able to add two new vehicles to our fleet that will help us reach even more people in need not only in South Carolina but across the country”, said Rebecca Jordan, Executive Director, Red Cross of Central South Carolina.