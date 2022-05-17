Gov. McMaster signs bill making military retiree pay exempt from taxation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A bill that will help military retirees in the Palmetto State has become law. On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster signed the Workforce Enhancement & Military Recognition Act, which exempts military retiree pay from taxation.
The law is effective beginning in tax years after 2021, making military retiree pay 100% exempt from state income tax with no earned-income cap.
The governor has not announced a date for the ceremonial bill signing.