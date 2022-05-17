Gov. McMaster signs bill making military retiree pay exempt from taxation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A bill that will help military retirees in the Palmetto State has become law. On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster signed the Workforce Enhancement & Military Recognition Act, which exempts military retiree pay from taxation.

We’re doing everything we can to incentivize our nation’s heroic veterans to live, work, and raise their families here in S.C. For years, we have fought to eliminate all state income taxes on their retirement pay. On Friday, I signed a bill into law that will make that a reality. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 16, 2022

The law is effective beginning in tax years after 2021, making military retiree pay 100% exempt from state income tax with no earned-income cap.

The governor has not announced a date for the ceremonial bill signing.