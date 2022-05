ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You can help the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Blood Connection save lives at a blood drive today!

It starts from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office on 1520 Ellis Avenue.

All donors will receive a $10 e-Gift card and an exclusive blood donor t-shirt.

To schedule an appointment, visit The Blood Connection’s website and use the Sponsor Code 8488.