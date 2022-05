Governor McMaster signs Election Integrity Bill into law

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster signed the Election Integrity Bill into law. It requires voter registration applicants to submit proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a passport, in order to become registered.

For absentee ballot applicants, the bill also requires date of birth, and a South Carolina driver’s license number or a personal ID card number.