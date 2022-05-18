Local Living: Cola Concert Series returns this summer, get ready for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s back! The ‘Cola Concert Series’ is coming back to the Midlands with summer shows expected to heat things up. The concert series features reggae sensation, 8 time Grammy award winning, producer, musician, activists, and humanitarian Ziggy Marley. Marley, the oldest son to Reggae legend Bob and Rita Marley, has been carving out his own niche in the music world for the past 4 decades. This summer he will be in the Palmetto State for a performance at the Township Auditorium. Marley is scheduled to hit the stage Tuesday August 16, 2022, but tickets go on sale this Friday April 29, 2022 at 10am.

To purchase your tickets go to the link provided here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can sample food from around the world and learn about different cultures at the Columbia International Festival this weekend. There will be food, art, entertainment and more, featuring cultures from across the globe. The festival kicks off on Saturday, May 21 at the State Fairgrounds.

You can find more information by visiting www.cifonline.org.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you weren’t able to wake up early enough this morning to catch Good Morning Columbia, you missed hearing about the highly-anticipated upcoming local blood drive this month. ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin spoke with the Red Cross and the 7-time reigning champs about how you can give the gift of life.