RCSD: Two more men charged with killing a 19-year-old in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in February.

According to officials, 21-year-old Raheem Jabree taylor and 25-year-old Dyron Dahason Tisdale are both charged with murder. They were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Just after midnight on February 19, deputies say they responded to the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive for reports of multiple shots fired. Responding authorities say they found Saveon Robinson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previously, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that 19-year-old Jayun Harrison, 20-year-old Winston Lobban and 19-year-old Jamaris Quattlebaum had been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with this shooting.