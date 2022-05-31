Dept. of Consumer Affairs warns of scammers trying to take advantage of this Hurricane Season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hurricane Season begins tomorrow and the State Department of Consumer Affairs warns South Carolinians to beware of scammers this time of year.

Officials say scammers are using weather related disasters to take advantage of you, posing as repairmen or agents from FEMA. The scammers promise help with cleanup and performing repairs in effected areas but then disappear with your money and information.

Remember, you never have to pay for disaster relief and you should be cautious of repairmen who show up unannounced and ask for any payment upfront.

For more information about summertime scams to be on the lookout for, visit consumer.sc.gov/news/2022-05/summer-scam-roundup.