RCSD: Local animal rescue director arrested after welfare check of home uncovers 30 decomposing animals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a woman who works as a local animal rescue director is charged with 30 counts of ill treatment of animals. Deputies say the charges against 47-year-old Caroline Dawn Pennington come after a welfare check at a home uncovered 30 decomposing animals in cages and crates.

Deputies say Pennington, who is the CEO and Director of non-profit animal rescue GROWL, turned herself in Friday.

On May 22, deputies say they responded to a welfare check that was being conducted at a home on Dibble Lane after a call stated their was a “smell of death” coming from it. Responding deputies say they found 28 dogs and two cats dead in cages and crates, and investigators say they appeared to have died of starvation and dehydration. Authorities say they animals found had been deceased for some some, lying in their own waste.

Sheriff Lott says this is one of the worst animal cruelty cases he has seen.

“It’s appalling and it’s heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Lott. “This is someone who was entrusted by the community to care for these animals and find them homes. She betrayed that trust and she betrayed the trust of these innocent animals who relied on her.”

Investigators say Pennington, who was also employed by the Kershaw County Humane Society, is a well-known figure in the animal rescue community.

She was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, charged with 30 counts of ill treatment of animals.