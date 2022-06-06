Gang member sentenced for 2018 murder in St. Andrews area of Lexington County

Chambers, Mathia Photo From Lexington County Detention Center Mathia Chambers Image: Lexington County Detention Center

Correy Brown Photo From Lexington County Detention Center Correy Brown Image: Lexington County Detention Center

Photo Of Brian Rogers (Victim) VICTIM: Brian Rogers Image: Eleventh Circuit Solicitor's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Richland County gang member will spend 30 years in prison for a 2018 murder in Lexington. According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Mathia Chambers was sentenced for his roll in a shooting at an apartment complex on Berryhill Road in the St. Andrews area of Lexington County.

The sentence came after Chambers pleaded guilty in the death of Brian Rogers. On March 18, 2018, Lexington County deputies responded to the Peachtree Place Apartments, where they found Rogers dead.

Investigators say they determined Chambers and other suspects were breaking into cars at the complex when the shooting occurred.

Back in December 2021, 24-year-old Correy Brown pleaded guilty as a co-defendant in this case, and he was sentenced to 35 years in prison without parole.