Tyler Ryan’s Monday forecast

Tyler Ryan's Monday forecast

We start the week out with a ton of sun, and very warm temps, which only increase as the week goes on. Things stay pretty much quiet, with a chance of showers Wednesday and over the weekend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook