Firefighters in Columbia stop by to support lemonade stand benefitting the fight against childhood cancer

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A couple of Midlands kids are kicking off their summer by helping others. We wanted to give a quick shout out to Will and Lauren Lostetter!

On Monday, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department spotted them running a lemonade stand with all the proceeds going toward Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

To learn more about Alex’s Lemonade Stand and to donate, visit www.alexslemonade.org.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags: ,

