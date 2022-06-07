Firefighters in Columbia stop by to support lemonade stand benefitting the fight against childhood cancer
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A couple of Midlands kids are kicking off their summer by helping others. We wanted to give a quick shout out to Will and Lauren Lostetter!
On Monday, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department spotted them running a lemonade stand with all the proceeds going toward Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a foundation dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.
To learn more about Alex’s Lemonade Stand and to donate, visit www.alexslemonade.org.