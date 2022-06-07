Local Living: Multiple opportunities to give blood in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Blood Connection is partnering with the Lexington County Blowfish to encourage blood donations throughout the Midlands this summer. The Lexington County Blowfish will now join the Lifesaver League, a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives. If you’d like to give the gift of life, you can roll up your sleeve next month, on July 7 from 1-6 p.m. All donors will get two tickets to any Blowfish game, and a free t-shirt.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you can’t wait until next month to donate blood, the City of Cayce is hosting a blood drive this week too. Donors will get a $5 e-gift card, and will be entered to win a VIP trip to Graceland. It will be this Friday from 7-11 a.m. at Cayce City Hall. You can register at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Koger Center is hosting “Make Music Day” this month. More than 1,000 cities in 120 countries celebrate the day to share music with friends, neighbors and strangers. There will be free events and concerts all day on June 21, starting at 1 p.m. Anyone with a musical background is welcome to participate.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can take home a new furry friend this week in honor of National Best Friends Day. Columbia Animal Services says all pet adoptions now through Saturday will be free. All the dogs up for adoption can be found at Columbia Animal Services on 127 Humane Lane. You can check out the pets available for adoption at www.petfinder.com/member/us/sc/columbia/city-of-columbia-animal-services.