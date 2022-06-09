Local Living: Community cleanup event in Cayce, grab a bite to eat at Food Truck Fridays in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The County of Lexington and the City of Cayce are partnering with local law enforcement and Palmetto Pride to help clean up the community. They’re calling it the “Spring Sweep in Cayce: A Great American Cleanup Event.” It’ll take place next Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in a Cayce neighborhood where habitat for humanity is currently building homes. Volunteers are asked to arrive slightly before 9 a.m. so they can get signed in. Volunteers will also be given lunch at a local park.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce is hosting a blood drive this week. Donors will get a $5 e-gift card, and will be entered to win a VIP trip to Graceland. It will be this Friday from 7-11 a.m. at Cayce City Hall. You can register at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative featuring the delicious food the city has to offer. Food Truck Fridays kick off on June 10, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our city in the summertime. I’m looking forward to our citizens enjoying and exploring our downtown districts and connecting with each other over good food,” said At-Large Councilwoman Aditi Bussells.

Officials announced the following locations for the event in June:

June 10 1400 Assembly Street (Parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia offices) Paella South Caffeine Cabin 1 Justice Square (Columbia Police Department Headquarters) La Cochinita Z”Z BBQ, LLC 2300 Bull Street (Parking lot of REI Co-op) Elevation Catering Lil’ House of Pizza

June 14 1400 Assembly Street (Parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia offices) Paella South 1 Justice Square (Columbia Police Department Headquarters) La Cochinita Z”Z BBQ, LLC 2300 Bull Street (Parking lot of REI Co-op) Elevation Catering Lil’ House of Pizza

June 24 1400 Assembly Street (Parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia offices) Paella South Caffeine Cabin 1 Justice Square (Columbia Police Department Headquarters) La Cochinita Z”Z BBQ, LLC 2300 Bull Street (Parking lot of REI Co-op) Elevation Catering Lil’ House of Pizza



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Blood Connection is partnering with the Lexington County Blowfish to encourage blood donations throughout the Midlands this summer. The Lexington County Blowfish will now join the Lifesaver League, a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives. If you’d like to give the gift of life, you can roll up your sleeve next month, on July 7 from 1-6 p.m. All donors will get two tickets to any Blowfish game, and a free t-shirt.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets are on sale now to see the skies above Segra Park light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with the second special event of “Fireworks with the Phil.” The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.