SC7 bringing Midlands Adventure days to the community this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Another Midlands community will now be included in a celebration of all things outdoors in South Carolina. Thursday, officials with South Carolina 7 announced Camden and Kershaw County will be part of the 30 day July event.

The event will take place on July 16 and feature kayaking on the Wateree River and hiking a new addition to the Palmetto Trail.

Leaders say SC7 is a partnership between Global Eco Adventures and the SC National Heritage Corridor.

For more information, visit www.southcarolina7.com/about.