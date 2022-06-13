South Carolina Primary Election results

Mike Olson,

Governor (Democrat)

Joe CunninghamMia McLeod
  • Joe Cunningham  D 0%
    0
  • Mia McLeod  D 0%
    0
  • Calvin McMillan  D 0%
    0
  • William Williams  D 0%
    0
  • Carlton Boyd  D 0%
    0
Last updated:

SC Agriculture Commissioner (Republican)

Hugh WeathersBill BledsoeBob Rozier Jr.
  • Hugh Weathers * R 0%
    0
  • Bill Bledsoe  R 0%
    0
  • Bob Rozier Jr.  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC Attorney General (Republican)

Alan WilsonLauren Martel
  • Alan Wilson * R 0%
    0
  • Lauren Martel  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House District 39 (Republican)

  • Cal Forrest  R 0%
    0
  • Katie Hall  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

SC House District 40 (Republican)

Richard MartinTammy JohnsJoe White
  • Richard Martin  R 0%
    0
  • Tammy Johns  R 0%
    0
  • Joe White  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

SC House District 52 (Republican)

Vic DabneyBen Connell
  • Vic Dabney  R 0%
    0
  • Ben Connell  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

SC House District 70 (Democrat)

  • Wendy Brawley * D 0%
    0
  • Jermaine Johnson  D 0%
    0
  • Bridgette Jones Larry  D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House District 71 (Republican)

Nathan BallentinePaul Erickson
  • Nathan Ballentine  R 0%
    0
  • Paul Erickson  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

SC House District 73 (Democrat)

Christopher HartTouami Pride
  • Christopher Hart * D 0%
    0
  • Touami Pride  D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House District 77 (Republican)

Kizzie SmallsWilliam Treadway Jr.
  • Kizzie Smalls  R 0%
    0
  • William Treadway Jr.  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

SC House District 85 (Republican)

Rebecca Blackburn HinesCatherine HuddleJay KilmartinChristian Stegmaier
  • Rebecca Blackburn Hines  R 0%
    0
  • Catherine Huddle  R 0%
    0
  • Jay Kilmartin  R 0%
    0
  • Christian Stegmaier  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

SC House District 89 (Republican)

Micah CaskeyMelanie Shull
  • Micah Caskey * R 0%
    0
  • Melanie Shull  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House District 90 (Democrat)

Justin BambergEvert Comer Jr.
  • Justin Bamberg * D 0%
    0
  • Evert Comer Jr.  D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House District 91 (Democrat)

Lonnie HoseyKevin Ray
  • Lonnie Hosey * D 0%
    0
  • Kevin Ray  D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

Secretary of State

Mark HammondKeith Blandford
  • Mark Hammond * R 0%
    0
  • Keith Blandford  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

Superintendent of Education (Democrat)

Gary BurgessLisa EllisJerry Govan Jr.
  • Gary Burgess  D 0%
    0
  • Lisa Ellis  D 0%
    0
  • Jerry Govan Jr.  D 0%
    0
Last updated:

Superintendent of Education (Republican)

Travis BedsonBryan ChapmanKizzi Gibson
  • Travis Bedson  R 0%
    0
  • Bryan Chapman  R 0%
    0
  • Kizzi Gibson  R 0%
    0
  • Lynda Leventis-Wells  R 0%
    0
  • Kathy Maness  R 0%
    0
  • Ellen Weaver  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

U.S. House District 5 (Democrat)

Kevin EckertEvangeline Hundley
  • Kevin Eckert  D 0%
    0
  • Evangeline Hundley  D 0%
    0
Last updated:

U.S. House District 6 (Democrat)

James ClyburnMichael Addison
  • James Clyburn * D 0%
    0
  • Michael Addison  D 0%
    0
  • Gregg Marcel Dixon  D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

U.S. House District 6 (Republican)

Duke BucknerA. Sonia Morris
  • Duke Buckner  R 0%
    0
  • A. Sonia Morris  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

U.S. Senate (Democrat)

Catherine Fleming BruceAngela GeterKrystle Matthews
  • Catherine Fleming Bruce  D 0%
    0
  • Angela Geter  D 0%
    0
  • Krystle Matthews  D 0%
    0
Last updated:

