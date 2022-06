Voters head to the polls for SC Primary

Election Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — It is Election day in South Carolina.

Voters are heading to the polls for the state Primary.

Polls are open from 7am- 7pm.

Count on ABC COLUMBIA News for coverage.

Click here for more information on the candidates https://www.abccolumbia.com/2022/06/10/2022-state-primary-election-takes-place-june-14/