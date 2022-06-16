Local Living: Richland Library hosting summer break cafes, celebrate Juneteenth in the Midlands and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is hosting free summer break cafes at three different locations for kids and teens. Children and teens under the age of 18 can get a free meal from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now until August 12. Those three Columbia locations consist of the Edgewood Library on Oak Street, the North Main branch on North Main Street and the St. Andrew’s location on Broad River Road. The meals are on site and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for another way to help you cool off, “Operation Cool Down” in the Town of Lexington is in full swing. The Lexington Police Department is offering free box fans for Midlands residents this summer.

Do you live in the @TownLexingtonSC and need some help beating the heat this summer? 'Operation Cool Down' provides a free box fan for those in need. Visit our website for more information. #BuildingAPartnership https://t.co/IBXQm7oWrY pic.twitter.com/VnJEghyUza — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 13, 2022

You can visit the police department on Maiden Lane if you’d like to pick one up on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. If you’d like to donate a box fan to help your neighbors, you can also bring those to the Lexington Police Department.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prime Time in the Parks is back for another summer in the Capital City. The free events geared toward young people run through August 19.

A schedule of events from the City of Columbia can be found below:

June 17 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Newberry is holding a Juneteenth event this weekend. While the events on Saturday are spread around downtown Newberry, they will be centered in Memorial Park around the main stage. There will be a march at 9:30 a.m., beginning at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Then at 10 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony, followed by some zumba at 10:45 a.m., then a fashion show and talent showcase at noon. There will be more events spread out throughout the day, ending at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.newberryjuneteenth.com.

HOPKINS, SC (WOLO) – You can bring your family to have some fun at the free Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins! It starts this Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Historic Harriet Barber House at 116 Barberville Loop. You can enjoy different meals from food vendors, live entertainment from artists like Pearson, the Gospel Redeemers and performances from African drummers and dancers along with many fun activities for the family. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For more information, visit their website.