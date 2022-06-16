SCDEW: Increase in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says there was an increase in the number of South Carolinians who applied for fist time unemployment insurance benefits last week. From June 5-11, authorities say 2,572 residents filed initial unemployment insurance claims. That is an increase from the 2,054 claims reported the previous week.

Last week, SCDEW says 6,819 claimants received an average benefit of $279.95. Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says it has paid out $6,638,060,901.49.

To see SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.