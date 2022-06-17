Local Living: Juneteenth celebrations in the Midlands this weekend, Midlands Fatherhood Coalition hosting 5K race on Saturday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Newberry is holding a Juneteenth event this weekend. While the events on Saturday are spread around downtown Newberry, they will be centered in Memorial Park around the main stage. There will be a march at 9:30 a.m., beginning at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Then at 10 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony, followed by some zumba at 10:45 a.m., then a fashion show and talent showcase at noon. There will be more events spread out throughout the day, ending at 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.newberryjuneteenth.com.

HOPKINS, SC (WOLO) – You can bring your family to have some fun at the free Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins! It starts this Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Historic Harriet Barber House at 116 Barberville Loop. You can enjoy different meals from food vendors, live entertainment from artists like Pearson, the Gospel Redeemers and performances from African drummers and dancers along with many fun activities for the family. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. For more information, visit their website.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can get out your running shoes for a good cause this weekend. The Daddy and Me 5K is going on tomorrow morning at Saluda Shoals Park. The pre-race family fun activities get underway at 7 a.m., and the 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. There is also a one mile fun run for those who may not want to run the full distance. Whether you’re running, walking or even trying to set a personal record, the Daddy and Me 5K is open to everyone. The event benefits the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition, which offers education and services to fathers who need assistance. You can register at thedaddyme5k.itsyourrace.com.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prime Time in the Parks is back for another summer in the Capital City. The free events geared toward young people run through August 19.

A schedule of events from the City of Columbia can be found below:

June 17 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

