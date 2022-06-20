Local Living: Shrimp & Grits Fest this weekend, celebrate “Make Music Day” at the Koger Center and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 7th Annual Shrimp and Grits Fest will take place this weekend. Local restaurants and caterers will compete for the title of “Columbia’s Best Shrimp and Grits” and will be crowned by a panel of judges. Tickets are on sale now and include unlimited shrimp and grits, live music and door prizes. It begins Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can also celebrate “Make Music Day” at the Koger Center. More than 1,000 cities in 120 countries celebrate the day to share music with friends, neighbors and strangers. There will be free events and concerts all day on Tuesday starting at 1 p.m., and anyone with a musical background is welcome to participate.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Blowfish will join the Lifesaver League, a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives. You can roll up your sleeves next month, on July 7 from 1-6 p.m. All donors will get two tickets to any Blowfish game and a free T-shirt. You can make a reservation by visiting donate.thebloodconnection.org.