SCDEW: Decrease in first time unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Jobless claims are down in the Palmetto State, after soaring just last week.

From June 12-18, officials say 1,846 South Carolinians applied for first time unemployment. Just last week, claims rose to more than 2,500 claims.

Richland county had the highest total of claims this week, with 181.

Although nearly 990,000 South Carolinians have now claimed unemployment since March 2020, less than 7,000 of your neighbors are still receiving those benefits.

To see SCDEW’s full dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.