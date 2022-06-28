Consumer News: Mark your calendars for the annual Sales Tax Holiday, apartment going up in Columbia and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We’re all in need of a little good news these days, and the State Department of Revenue is giving us just that. Mark your calendars for the annual Sales Tax Holiday weekend, which takes place Friday, August 5-Sunday, August 7. You can buy eligible items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax for the 72-hour period. You can purchase clothing, school supplies and even computers. Items like smartphones, jewelry and furniture, however, are not tax free. The Department of Revenue says South Carolina shoppers bought nearly $25 million in tax-free items during last years sales tax holiday.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Is it getting more expensive to live in the Capital City? A report from from apartmentlist.com shows rent in Columbia is up just 0.2% over the past month. Year-over-year rent growth in Columbia, however, currently stands at more than 10%. That’s compared to roughly 13% this time last year. On the other hand, rent in Columbia is up nearly 28% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Renters are paying an average of $1,082 for a one bedroom apartment, a $2 increase from last month.

